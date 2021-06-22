Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkes A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WILKES COUNTY At 854 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Moravian Falls, or near Boomer, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Windy Gap Clingman Moravian Falls and Roaring River.alerts.weather.gov