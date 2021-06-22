Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Chiefs' Frank Clark arrested on felony weapons charge

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vli7K_0abP0SHe00

2021-06-22 00:49:37 GMT+00:00 - Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is facing a felony weapons charge -- illegal possession of a firearm -- following his Sunday night arrest in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.com Monday.

TMZ said Clark, driving a Lamborghini SUV, was found to be carrying an Uzi when pulled over at 9:20 p.m. on a traffic stop.

Jail records show Clark posted $35,000 bond and was released Monday afternoon, according to KCTV in L.A.

The Chiefs have not made a statement following the arrest, but are aware of the arrest, per multiple reports.

Drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, Clark, who turned 28 last Monday, was traded to Kansas City prior to the 2019 season, signing a five-year deal worth $104 million. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in both seasons for the Chiefs, and has collected 49 sacks over his six seasons with the Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs (2019-20).

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Pro Bowl#American Football#Tmz#Lamborghini Suv#Uzi#Kctv#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Star Arrested In Los Angeles On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs star edge-rusher Frank Clark was arrested in the Los Angeles area Sunday night, per a report from TMZ Sports. Clark was reportedly in illegal possession of an uzi – an automatic submachine gun. He was booked into a Los Angeles-area jail with a bail set at $35,000.
NFLchatsports.com

Two former KC Chiefs land with Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The Las Vegas...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

The Kansas City Chiefs Need To Find Their No. 2 Wide Receiver In Training Camp

With 3:44 left in Super Bowl LIV, Sammy Watkins’ 38-yard catch against Richard Sherman put the Kansas City Chiefs in position to take a lead they would not relinquish. Now a year and a half later, one of the few questions on this championship-level Chiefs roster is who steps in — and steps up — for Watkins, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Signing Melvin Ingram is a move the Chiefs should make

Melvin Ingram III already visited the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and left without a deal, as the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reported. A visit indicates interest by both parties. A visit that doesn’t end in a deal, particularly later in the free-agency process, usually indicates the two sides are far apart on financials. As training camp nears and even begins, the free agent will be more motivated to sign.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones predicted to be Chiefs’ MVP, not Patrick Mahomes

Chris Jones simply continues to be one of the better defensive linemen that the NFL has to offer. While the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu may take most of the limelight in Kansas City, Jones is a key piece to what the team does defensively. Heading into this season, the club is said to be working Jones as not just a defensive tackle, but as an edge rusher as well. This is an effort by the Chiefs to apply better pressure on the quarterback and Jones has shown the ability to succeed in limited opportunities lining up on the edge. If Jones thrives in this role, that could bring a new dynamic to the Chiefs’ front-seven and make them that much more of a force in the AFC as they look to rebound from their loss in Super Bowl LV.
NFLPage Six

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill engaged to Keeta Vaccaro

There are serious fireworks between these two. Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill got engaged to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro on the Fourth of July. The 27-year-old wide receiver posted a series of photos to his Instagram of the moment he got down on one knee in front of a sign that said “Will You Marry Me” in big letters at a Fourth of July party.
NFLtheScore

Report: Chiefs' Clark charged with possession of firearm, could face jail time

Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark has been charged with possession of an assault weapon and could face up to three years in prison, TMZ Sports reports. The two-time Pro Bowler was arrested in June after police found an Uzi submachine gun in his car during a traffic stop. However, the charge stems from a March incident, according to the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Should the Chiefs start three rookie offensive linemen — or three veterans?

On Thursday’s mailbag edition of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, Matt Stagner and I went over some “Would you rather” questions for the Kansas City Chiefs that sparked some thoughtful discussions — from “Would you rather block Chris Jones or cover Tyreek Hill?” to “Would you rather have the league’s top offense or a top-10 defense?”
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tyreek Hill Raced Another NFL Star Yesterday

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has never been shy about showing off his breathtaking speed, even going as far as to challenge anyone in the NFL to a race. It looks like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones took Hill up on his offer yesterday. Not surprisingly, he didn’t fare well.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Tyreek Hill Proposes with Super Bowl-Caliber Engagement Ring

Adding another ring to the family on the Fourth of July, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill proposed to his now-fiancée Keeta Vaccaro in a fireworks-fueled display with help from a ring that rivals Hill's own diamond-covered Super Bowl ring. Hill posted pictures of the proposal and the ensuing...
NFLtheknot.com

NFL Player Tyreek Hill Is Engaged to Girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

NFL player Tyreek Hill and girlfriend-turned-future wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are newly engaged. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar proposed over the Fourth of July weekend with pre-planned fireworks at a party planned together with Vaccaro. Little did she know that her boyfriend had other plans with the vendors. Separately, the wide...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 players the Cleveland Browns cannot lose to injury in 2021

Three Cleveland Browns players who could derail the season if injured. The Cleveland Browns didn’t have great luck with health in 2020, whether that was injury or COVID-19 issues. But most of their issues did not dramatically alter the season, and the team made it all the way to the...
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Tarik Cohen: Held out of minicamp

Cohen (knee) didn't participate in June minicamp and looked "a bit stiff" walking around with his right leg wrapped, according to Mark Grote of WSCR Radio. Cohen tore his ACL in late September, giving him more than 11 months for recovery and rehab fore Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. It's generally been assumed he'd be ready, but the reports from minicamp suggest we can't take it for granted. The Bears seemingly can afford to take a cautious approach, with David Montgomery and Damien Williams providing plenty of experience in the backfield. Between Montgomery's late-2020 breakout and Williams' solid work in Kansas City, it's fair to wonder if Cohen is looking at a reduce role this season, health aside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy