The 2021 Genesis G90 Swaddles You and Your Family in Pampered Luxury

It's been nearly a decade since the current Infiniti QX60 launched as the JX35, and a new version is finally here. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 arrives with a completely refreshed design language, modernized interior, and updated powertrain. As before, the QX60 is a three-row mid-size SUV, putting it in competition with some compelling alternatives. Among the other SUVs in this segment, we think the 2022 Acura MDX is the QX60's closest competitor. It too was refreshed this year for a new generation, and it too comes with three rows and a V6 engine under the hood.