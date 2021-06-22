The 2021 Genesis G90 Swaddles You and Your Family in Pampered Luxury
The Genesis G90 has only been around since 2017, but so far the car hasn’t captured the attention of prospective car buyers and car enthusiasts like many would have thought. The 2021 G90 comes stacked with tons of standard features that other cars only offer in their highest trims, and it looks and feels more luxurious than other cars in its class. So why doesn’t it have the same sales figures as other large luxury vehicles?www.motorbiscuit.com