Independence Day is not only a time for cookouts and picnics, but also a time when we should remember those who gave their lives for our freedom. Be thankful that we, as citizens of this great country, can enjoy the liberty and opportunities afforded to us. We have freedoms which countries like Communist China, Russia, North Korea and other Socialist/Communist nations don’t have. Their governments control everything related to how they live their lives. Is this what we want for America?