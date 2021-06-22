Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles after police saw a submachine gun in his car, police said Monday.

Clark, 28, was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LAPD public information officer Tony Im said.

“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out” in plain sight in the car,” Im said.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Im said.

He was booked into Los Angeles County jail and released Monday afternoon on $35,000 bond, according to the county sheriff’s jail inmate website.

“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Clark’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

Clark, who is a native of Los Angeles, played his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2019 season and overall has 49 sacks in 91 career games.

Clark previously was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, leading to his removal from the University of Michigan team. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

501K+
Followers
270K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Alex Spiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Police#Domestic Violence#American Football#Ap#Lapd#Uzi#The Seattle Seahawks#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Chiefs Star Reportedly Charged With Felony After Recent Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has found himself in trouble before on several occasions in the past. But the latest legal charges against him could spell the end of his NFL tenure. According to TMZ, Clark is facing up to three years in prison following a recent arrest...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL reviewing Frank Clark's felony weapons arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark could face disciplinary action from the NFL after a recent arrest on felony weapons charges that, if convicted, could result in three years of prison time. Sources close to Clark have told TMZ Sports that local authorities found an assault weapon — an uzi — inside his Lamborghini SUV during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLtheknot.com

NFL Player Tyreek Hill Is Engaged to Girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

NFL player Tyreek Hill and girlfriend-turned-future wife, Keeta Vaccaro, are newly engaged. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar proposed over the Fourth of July weekend with pre-planned fireworks at a party planned together with Vaccaro. Little did she know that her boyfriend had other plans with the vendors. Separately, the wide...
Kapolei, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a former Major League Baseball player on Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police said Bronson Sardinha was taken into custody in Kapolei just after midnight. The Kamehameha Schools graduate posted bail and was released. Sardinha was also arrested in 2015. Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy