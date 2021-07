Williamsville South’s boys lacrosse team seems to be peaking at the right time. The Billies won their last two games, beating Lewiston-Porter, 10-6, Wednesday and Amherst, 12-0, Friday. Both wins improved South’s Class C record to 4-4. Billies’ coach Luke Falzone said the Amherst game was the team’s best performance of the year. “We dominated in all phases of the […]