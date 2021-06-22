Best-Selling Haus Laboratories Eyeliner, Eyeshadow & More Is 60% (!!!) Off For Prime Day

Good morning! How is everyone’s week going so far? I love a short holiday week, don’t you? Today I want to feature one of my new favorite luxury beauty brands: Beauty Pie. They have so many incredible products that I cannot wait to share with you today. Beauty Pie is unique in that they also offer a membership option to get amazing prices on all of their high-quality products. The great news is that Beauty Pie is offering my followers the first month of membership for FREE with code TANYASENTME. Cut out the middleman and go straight to the luxury skincare you want. If you’re still on the fence, read all the way through for a full video tutorial and review of the products to see which items are best for you. Let’s go!