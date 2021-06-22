Best-Selling Haus Laboratories Eyeliner, Eyeshadow & More Is 60% (!!!) Off For Prime Day
As epic as Amazon Prime Day is for deals across the beauty world, most of the discounts cap at about 30 or 40 percent. That’s still a great sale. But when we spotted the prices for the Haus Laboratories sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021, we were shocked. 60 percent off hundreds of products?! For real. That’s the best-selling liquid eyeliner, matte lip crayons, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes and more.stylecaster.com