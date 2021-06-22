Roundup: Area athletes capture 16 regional track titles, advance 56 to states

MOCKSVILLE — Eight area athletes qualified for this weekend’s state championships during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional at Davie County.

High Point Central’s Elijah Kennedy won the boys long jump with a mark of 22-06.00.

Ragsdale qualified Naliah Hope (girls shot put, second), Tyrell Carmichael (boys long jump, third; boys triple jump, fourth) and the boys 4x800 relay (fourth), while Glenn qualified Jahnaul Ritzie (boys shot put, second) and the girls 4x200 (third) and girls 4x100 (fourth) relays.

The 4A meet state meet will be Friday afternoon at N.C. A&T State University.

3A MIDWEST

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford won three events and qualified eight for this weekend’s state championships during Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A Midwest regional at Dudley.

Tamya Davidson (girls shot put — 35.08.00), Sady Moody (girls discus — 118.06.50) and Christian Parker (boys 400m — 48.58) won for the Cowboys, who also qualified William Sapp (boys 100m, third; boys 200m, second), Jamel Brown (boys 800m, third), Cameron Stamp (boys 800m, fourth) and boys 4x400 (third).

Southwest finished sixth in the boys team total with 53 points and seventh in the girls team total with 27. Southern Guilford’s boys were 20th with seven.

The 3A state meet will be Saturday afternoon at N.C. A&T State University.

2A MIDEAST

FRANKLINTON — Trinity, Wheatmore and T.W. Andrews combined for 13 qualifiers for this weekend’s state championships during Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A Mideast regional at Franklinton.

Trinity’s Jessica McQueen won two events — the girls 400m in 1:02.27 and the girls 200m in 26.17 — while Wheatmore won the girls 4x200 relay in 1:54.01.

McQueen finished second in the the girls 100m and fourth in the girls high jump, while Dylan Hodges took second in the boys high jump for Trinity, which also qualified the boys 4x800 (fourth) and 4x400 (second) relays.

Rylee Reidling Rylee Reidling (girls discus, third) and Michael Anglin (boys discus, fourth) also qualified for Wheatmore, along with the boys 4x800 (third) and girls 4x100 (third) relays.

Correy McManus (boys 100m, fourth) qualified for T.W. Andrews.

In the team scores, Trinity finished fifth on the girls side with 33 points and seventh on the boys side with 35. Wheatmore was seventh on the girls side with 31 and 15th on the boys side with 11. Andrews’ boys were ninth with 29.

The 2A state meet will be Saturday morning at N.C. A&T State University.

2A MIDWEST

DOBSON — Thomasville won the boys team title while 20 area qualifiers moved on to this weekend’s state championships during Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A Midwest regional at Surry Central.

Thomasville won the boys total with 62 points, edging Mount Pleasant (60). Ledford finished fifth with 50 points, while Oak Grove tied for eighth with 33 points and East Davidson tied for 22nd with six.

On the girls side, Oak Grove was 16th with 18, East was 18th with 15, Ledford tied for 19th with 13, and Thomasville tied for 26th with one.

Malcolm Knight (boys triple jump — 43-02.00), Cameron Walker (boys 100m — 11.04), and the boys 4x200 (1:30.26) and boys 4x100 (43.52) won for Thomasville, which also qualified Gabe Ray (boys triple jump, fourth), CJ Dickerson (boys 100m, third; boys 200m, third).

Dalton Zimmerman (400m — 49.97; 200m — 22.26) and the boys 4x400 (3:30.81) won for Ledford, which also qualified Samantha Flynn (girls high jump, third; girls 100m, fourth) and the boys 4x200 (second).

Jacob Murphy (boys pole vault — 13-00.00) won for Oak Grove, which also qualified Carter Tyree (boys pole vault, second), Ellie Boger (girls 3200m, fourth) and the girls 4x800 (third) and boys 4x400 (fourth) relays.

East qualified Ivan Olmedo (boys 100m, third), Gracie Prevette (girls 300m, second).

1A MIDWEST

MOCKSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness qualified seven entries into this weekend’s state championships during Friday’s NCHSAA 1A Midwest regional at Davie County.

Andrew Lankau won the boys shot put (42-08.00) for the Villains, who also qualified Grace Harriman (girls shot put, fourth), Pedro Rocha (boys shot put, fourth), CJ Pacholke (boys 800m, second) and the girls 4x800 (third), boys 4x200 (fourth) and girls 4x400 (fourth) relays.

In the team scores, Bishop’s boys took seventh with 38 points while the girls were 11th with 24 points.

The 1A state meet will be Friday morning at N.C. A&T State University.

TENNIS 3A MIDWEST

CONCORD — Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb finished fourth and advanced to this weekend’s state championships during the NCHSAA 3A Midwest regional Friday and Saturday at Les Myers Park.

Serb, seeded No. 5, defeated AL Brown’s Kilah Lee 6-0, 6-0 and fourth-seeded Shivani Kotokalupudi from Marvin Ridge 6-1, 6-3 on Friday to reach Saturday’s matches and qualify for the state tournament.

On Saturday, she lost against top-seeded and eventual champion Maggie Gehrig from Charlotte Catholic 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and against Merritt Wilson from Marvin Ridge 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.

Serb, making the state tournament for the first time, will start play Friday in the 3A state tournament at the Burlington Tennis Complex.

1A WEST

ELKIN — Bishop McGuinness’ Lourdes Lopez took fourth and qualified for this weekend’s state championships during the NCHSAA 1A West regional Friday and Saturday at Elkin Municipal Park.

Lopez defeated Pine Lake Prep’s Kailey Patel 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and Polk County’s Julia Griffin 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals and qualify for the state championship.

On Saturday, she lost against second-seeded Emma Grace Bost from Gray Stone Day 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and against South Stanly’s Jacy Noble 7-5, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Teammate Lindsey Bergelin beat Christ the King’s Elizabeth Navola 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 in the opening round but fell 6-1, 6-0 in the second round against top-seeded and eventual champion Andersen Schubert from Pine Lake Prep.

Lourdes will start play Friday in the 1A state tournament at Cary Tennis Park.

HITOMS SPLIT WEEKEND GAMES

THOMASVILLE — The HiToms split their weekend Coastal Plain League games, beating Martinsville 5-4 on Sunday at Finch Field after losing 12-4 against Asheboro on Saturday at McCrary Park.

On Sunday, Hogan Windish went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the HiToms (10-4), while Max Riemer hit a solo home run and Noah Ledford added a hit and an RBI. Kebler Peralta also had two hits, including a double.

Tyler Wilmsmeyer got the win on the mound, striking out six while allowing one run on two hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. Colin Sells earned the save.

High Point-Thomasville led 4-0 through three innings and held on as the Mustangs (7-9) scored three over the final two innings.

On Saturday, Windish went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, while Wilmsmeyer, Von Seibert and CJ Johnson, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI for the HiToms, who trailed 4-0 in the fourth but pulled within 4-3 in the sixth.

Landon Smith took the loss, and Tyrese Hearst, Chace Harris and Avery Cain pitched in relief. The Copperheads (6-9) — who hit five home runs for the game — scored eight runs over the final two innings.

POST 87 BEATS GREENSBORO

GREENSBORO — High Point Post 87 beat Greensboro 6-3 in American Legion baseball Sunday at Western Guilford.

Gavin Sentell, Chase Wade and Grant Mickey each had two hits for the HiToms, who broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the fifth inning. Derek Martinez had two RBIs while Sentell hit a solo home run.

LOCAL RACING BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

WINSTON-SALEM — Jason Myers took the lead from Lee Jeffreys in a restart with five laps to go and won a 100-lap Modified feature Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Wallburg resident Jeffresy finished second. John Holleman, Danny Bohn and John Smith completed the top five.

Jacob Creed and Tommy Neal won 20-lap Sportsman races. Spencer Martin of Wallburg finished third in the first one and sixth in the second.

Mitch Gales of Thomasville was seventh and 11th. Braden Mills of Wallburg was 15th and 12th.

Brian Wall prevailed in a 20-lap Street Stock race as Christian Joyce of Trinity finished fourth.

Justin Ownes and Brandon Brendle were winners of 15-lap Stadium Stock events. D.J. Dean of Thomasville finished sixth in the second race.

CARAWAY SPEEDWAY

ASHEBORO — Blaise Brinkley grabbed the lead in the 46th lap and won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature Saturday at Caraway Speedway.

Mike Chambers led all the way in a 35-lap Challenger race. Tyler McDonald edged Johnny Baker for victory in a 15-lap Mini-Stock race.

A.J. Briscoe became the winner of a UCAR race when the car of first-finishing Jimmy Crigger failed post-race inspection. Allen Vance became winner of a 50-lap Enduro race when Crigger refused to sell his car at a post-race auction as required by rules.

AMATEUR GOLF N.C. AMATEUR

RALEIGH — High Point native David Womble tied for ninth in the 72-hole North Carolina Amateur tournament that ended Sunday at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Nicholas Matthews of Mebane won, beating Nick Lyerly of Salisbury on the first hole of a playoff. They finished regulation at 9-under-par 279.

Womble was among nine who carded 1-under 287. Thomasville native Chad Wilfong wound up 55th at 12-over 300, and Grady Newton finished 56th at 302. Jake Clodfelter of Trinity tied for 58th at 306.