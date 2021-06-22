Arkansas Native Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Images Depicting Child Rape & Abuse

Johnathon R. Umphlett, 31, previously served prison time in Arkansas for sexually abusing a young relative.

In this new case, Umphlett was contacted by Seattle Police when a witness at a restaurant reported Umphlett was viewing what appeared to be child pornography on his smartphone.

Umphlett provided his phone to the Seattle Police Detective for review, and the detective verified a number of images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Forensic analysis of the phone revealed 68 files of images of child rape and abuse. Umphlett has a 2014 conviction in Arkansas for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

He admits to a history of sexual abuse of children including molesting a 6-year-old child in a public restroom at a church.

In asking for the 10-year sentence prosecutors wrote to the court “Those who collect and share images and videos of children being raped and tortured further a market that thrives on the sexual abuse of children. The collection of this material drives demand for new material and normalizes horrific acts of sexual exploitation. And it subjects victims of child abuse to perpetual re-victimization, knowing that the digital record of their worst moments forever travels the globe to satisfy the sexual appetite of child predators.”

