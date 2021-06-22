Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Native Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Images Depicting Child Rape & Abuse

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcyVj_0abOyr7f00
Arkansas Native Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Images Depicting Child Rape & Abuse

Johnathon R. Umphlett, 31, previously served prison time in Arkansas for sexually abusing a young relative.

In this new case, Umphlett was contacted by Seattle Police when a witness at a restaurant reported Umphlett was viewing what appeared to be child pornography on his smartphone.

Umphlett provided his phone to the Seattle Police Detective for review, and the detective verified a number of images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Forensic analysis of the phone revealed 68 files of images of child rape and abuse. Umphlett has a 2014 conviction in Arkansas for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

He admits to a history of sexual abuse of children including molesting a 6-year-old child in a public restroom at a church.

In asking for the 10-year sentence prosecutors wrote to the court “Those who collect and share images and videos of children being raped and tortured further a market that thrives on the sexual abuse of children. The collection of this material drives demand for new material and normalizes horrific acts of sexual exploitation. And it subjects victims of child abuse to perpetual re-victimization, knowing that the digital record of their worst moments forever travels the globe to satisfy the sexual appetite of child predators.”

How do you feel? What do you think?

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
47K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Child Rape#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Seattle Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kansas Woman Charged with Killing Teenager

On Thursday, a 21-year-old woman from Topeka was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a teenager. Daisha Butler, who is currently being held on a $1 million bond, was charged by the Shawnee County Kansas District Attorney.
Public SafetyPosted by
SCDNReports

2 North Carolina Fugitives Captured

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Buncombe County last month has been apprehended. Ricky Hardy (#0166807) was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of Sept. 19, 2021.
Virginia StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Virginia Teacher a Serial Arsonist?

After a string of suspicious fires in Virginia, a man has been charged with arson. Ryan Elza, 42, was arrested by the Fire Marshal's Office. Among his charges is one of arson of a dwelling while occupied. Elza is listed as an employee of Norfolk Public Schools in court documents.
Florida StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Body of Georgia Child Recovered at Florida Beach

The body of a 6-year-old Georgia boy who went missing while on vacation in the Florida Panhandle has been found. In about knee-deep water, Enrique Cortez-Dubon of Atlanta was last seen Monday. He was eventually found on the beach some distance away. When the boy went missing, his family told investigators he didn't swim well and wasn't wearing floaties,
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Pennsylvania "Mom Killer" Now Called Serial Killer in 2 States

Pennsylvania "Mom Killer" Now Called Serial Killer in 2 States. According to Pennsylvania authorities, Keith Gibson, 39, is going to face charges in the shooting death of his mother, Christine Gibson, 54. Earlier this year, she was found shot to death. He is also suspected of a double homicide that occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood in January.
Public SafetyPosted by
SCDNReports

North Carolina Police Kills Murder Suspect

An individual suspected of stabbing a woman to death was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in North Carolina hours after her body was discovered. A woman who lived with Thomas Billings in Caldwell County, North Carolina, filed a domestic violence order against him. Deputies went seeking him in order to serve the order. A sheriff's office spokesperson reported that deputies were unable to locate Billings when they attempted to serve him.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Conduct Murder Investigation

Kentucky State Police Conduct Murder Investigation. The Kentucky State Police was notified about a shooting that had occurred on Bryants Camp Rd, in Garrard County. KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives, along with the Garrard County Police Department responded to the scene and discovered one man deceased. The initial investigation indicates the deceased was fatally shot during an altercation with another man.

Comments / 6

Community Policy