John J. Chilzer – Charleroi

John J. Chilzer, 74, of Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the VA Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 18, 1946, in New Eagle, he was the son of the late John and Barbara Maley Chilzer. After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1964, John served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home from the war he began his own painting business, JC Painting, where he continued until his retirement. Catholic by faith, John was an artist and loved painting nature scenes. An avid hunter, he especially loved coon hunting with his very special nephew, Bob Adams of Van Voorhis. He belonged to the Lone Pine Treeing Walkers Association and was an honorary lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Nite Hunters Association and the UKC and PKC national associations. His family always came first and he is survived by his wife, Terry Chilzer, whom he married Aug. 29, 1968; son, Jeremiah (Camille) Chilzer of Charleroi; two daughters, Shawna (Tony) Griese of Donora, and Elana Chilzer (Bjorn Sahm) of Bentleyville; two sisters, Linda Chilzer of Monongahela and Mary Ann Adams of Donora; three grandchildren, Lexi Griese and fiancé Spencer Allen, Jasmine Griese and Zoey Chilzer; along with many other loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his two brothers, David and Richard Chilzer; and brother-in-law, Robert Adams. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Father Kevin Dominik officiating, followed by military honors. Condolences can be made in his memory online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.