Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleroi, PA

John J. Chilzer – Charleroi

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 18 days ago

John J. Chilzer, 74, of Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the VA Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 18, 1946, in New Eagle, he was the son of the late John and Barbara Maley Chilzer. After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1964, John served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home from the war he began his own painting business, JC Painting, where he continued until his retirement. Catholic by faith, John was an artist and loved painting nature scenes. An avid hunter, he especially loved coon hunting with his very special nephew, Bob Adams of Van Voorhis. He belonged to the Lone Pine Treeing Walkers Association and was an honorary lifetime member of the Pennsylvania Nite Hunters Association and the UKC and PKC national associations. His family always came first and he is survived by his wife, Terry Chilzer, whom he married Aug. 29, 1968; son, Jeremiah (Camille) Chilzer of Charleroi; two daughters, Shawna (Tony) Griese of Donora, and Elana Chilzer (Bjorn Sahm) of Bentleyville; two sisters, Linda Chilzer of Monongahela and Mary Ann Adams of Donora; three grandchildren, Lexi Griese and fiancé Spencer Allen, Jasmine Griese and Zoey Chilzer; along with many other loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his two brothers, David and Richard Chilzer; and brother-in-law, Robert Adams. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Father Kevin Dominik officiating, followed by military honors. Condolences can be made in his memory online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

monvalleyindependent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleroi, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
City
Van Voorhis, PA
City
New Eagle, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Va Hospital#Monongahela High School#The U S Army#Jc Painting#Catholic#Ukc#Pkc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy