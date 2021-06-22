Daniel H. Kochman – Monessen

Daniel H. Kochman, 76, of Monessen, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. Born in McKeesport on June 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Michael and Edith Giles Kochman. Dan was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School in McKeesport. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served his country from 1962 to 1966. He was a policeman with the McKeesport Police Department for 23 years and retired as chief of police. After his retirement, he was a private investigator and the investigations manager for a major Pittsburgh Security firm for 18 years. He was also a former sheriff of Spirit Lake, Idaho. He was a member of the Church of St. Anne and was very active with the church choir. He was also a member of the American Legion. Dan was a beloved father and grandfather and truly enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Tammie) Kochman of Pittsburgh; daughters, Debra (Amanda Shearer) Vlahos of Elizabeth, Susan (Dawn Ziros) Kochman of Irwin and Tammy (John) Traczynski of Monessen; son-in-law, Timothy Vlahos of Plum; grandchildren, Angela (Anthony) Tyner, Sarah (Timothy) Reynolds, Timothy Vlahos, Daniel Kochman, Sydney Kochman and Jacob Traczynski; great- granddaughters, Grace Tyner, Julia Tyner and Everly Reynolds; brothers, Michael (Pam) Kochman of White Oak, and Timothy (Sheryl) Kochman of Burke, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol Kochman of Pleasant Hills; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise M. (Rodman) Kochman; brother, William Kochman; and sister, Lucy Stanislaw. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of St. Anne for a funeral Mass with the Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Military honors will be accorded Dan at church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.