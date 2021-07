CEDAR CITY — The Pirates of Penzance is a victim of its popularity. With its creators long dead and the play in the public domain, it is often an economical selection for amateur groups looking to mount a musical. However, the play’s score is vocally demanding, and the show is outside the musical theatre tradition, making it a challenge for amateurs. As a result, most people see lackluster productions of The Pirates of Penzance, and Gilbert and Sullivan‘s brilliance is often obscured. The Utah Shakespeare Festival must-see production of The Pirates of Penzance bucks this trend and does much to show the audience why this show’s reputation has endured for nearly 150 years.