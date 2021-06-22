BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for Social Security Administration impostors

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhile not necessarily a new type of scam, the rates of government impostor scams are beginning to rapidly increase across the nation, particularly from scammers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration (SSA). As tax season comes to a close and the rate of IRS-impersonation scams begins to decline, SSA impersonators rise to take their place. In 2020, more than $395,000 was lost to government impostor scams across the nation and, in Texas, 79% of these scams claim that they are representatives of the SSA, according to BBB Scam Tracker data.

