BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for Social Security Administration impostors

BBB is warning the public of social media scammers in the psychic services industry. BBB Scam Tracker says they have received reports from people who have paid for psychic services such as astrology or tarot readings but never received what they paid for. Customers often book and pay for a session with a content creator online. However, when the time comes for the session, the psychic is unreachable. Complaints about no-show psychics are the most common version of the scam, according to BBB. Consumers also reported seeing fake reviews online or being pressured into paying for additional services. How to avoid social media psychic scams as outlined by the BBB includes evaluate the seller’s social media profile. Look for someone who posts frequently, responds quickly, and clearly displays and describes the services they provide. Read the comments on their posts. Disgruntled customers sometimes comment on a seller’s posts to inform potential customers about their poor experiences. However, this is not a foolproof way to tell if you’re dealing with a phony seller since comments can be deleted or hidden.