The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) is pushing back against suggestions that a budget crunch could force the department to furlough officers later in the summer. The agency is facing a severe budget squeeze, largely due to a spike in officers’ overtime pay following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Those surprise costs have led to expectations that the department’s salaries budget will run out as early as mid-August — a month and a half before funding would be replenished with the start of the next fiscal year. The dilemma was first reported Friday morning by Punchbowl News, which suggested the result could be temporary layoffs among the officer corps.