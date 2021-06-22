Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Two SF McDonald’s offering free food as enticement to get vaccinated

By Image: Andrew D. via Yelp
hoodline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly 80% of San Franciscans over the age of 12 have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and currently 72% are fully vaccinated. That’s good, but not good enough. So in a statewide attempt to supersize the California vaccination rate, McDonald’s is offering a very interesting new combo meal. KGO reports that participating restaurants in the burger chain are offering free food with a side of a vaccine shot.

hoodline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#San Francisco#Food Drink#San Franciscans#Kgo#California Franchisees#Dph#Cow Hollow#Haight Ashbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Panera Offering Free Bagels for Vaccinated Customers

If there's one thing we can all agree on as we head into America's birthday week, it's that we love free stuff. And since we've been through such a tough year, there are lots of local and national businesses who want to give us a reason to smile. And Panera Breads is one of the latest restaurants to offer an incentive for Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CharitiesFood & Wine

Former Workers Turned This Defunct McDonald's into a Food Bank

Around the world, McDonald's Golden Arches are inescapable: a symbol of burgers and fries served quickly at a reasonable price. But in France, workers at one McDonald's location co-opted many of the chain's iconography (those arches, the corresponding lettering, the building's distinct design) and complimented it with their own flourishes -- a pastel paint job, a new name, billboard-size articles posted in the windows -- to create a different sort of beacon: one that calls those in need to what is now a food bank.
California State2urbangirls.com

McDonalds’ offers popup COVID-19 vaccination clinics at select locations

McDonald’s continues to strengthen its commitment to the communities they serve by offering popup COVID-19 vaccination clinics at select locations throughout the state of California from now through July 30. The full list of participating locations can be found on camcdevents.com. With over 70 owner-operators volunteering their locations for the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

McDonald’s rewards program MyMcDonald’s debuts with free fries for all

McDonald’s is officially introducing its MyMcDonald’s rewards program with lots of free fries as it tries to deepen its relationship with millions of customers. Loyalty programs are a treasure trove of first-person data for marketers that are becoming increasingly important as brands prepare for a cookie-less future, even one that's been delayed for a bit. And nothing entices people to register for loyalty or rewards programs quite like free items. Restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Wendy’s and Chipotle have long dangled introductory offers and rewards based on accumulated points. Now, it’s time for the world’s largest restaurant chain to step into the game.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

McDonald's giving away free fries for life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is holding a contest where it will give away free fries for life to one lucky winner. It's all to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launched on Thursday. McDonald's values the prize just short of $20,000. Additionally, 66 winners will win one...
Belmont, NCWGNtv.com

McDonald’s offering up to $20 an hour, pressuring competition

BELMONT, N.C. – A major chain restaurant is raising its minimum wage to attract more workers. McDonald’s in Belmont, North Carolina is advertising up to $20 an hour for new employees. “I think it’s good for the employees,” customer Brant Hyde told Nexstar-affiliate WJZY-TV. “The owners have made a fortune...
RestaurantsNewsweek

You Can Now Get Free McDonald's Fries Forever. Yes, You Read That Right.

Let's face it, millions of people from all walks of life love McDonald's. According to Statista, McDonald's has the largest number of fast-food restaurants in the U.S. with a total of 13,387 locations. There are over 38,000 McDonald's restaurants across the world and the company pulled in 21 billion dollars in revenue in 2019.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Major New Customer Perk Is Rolling Out Nationwide Tomorrow

McDonald's has long been a holdout when it came to rewarding its biggest fans with free food. There was the McCafe program, sure, which would give participants a free coffee drink, but no matter how often you'd be eating those Chicken McNuggets, the chain never offered to reward you for it. All that's about to change tomorrow.
RestaurantsDesign Taxi

McDonald’s Restaurant Gets Converted Into A Food Bank To Feed The Hungry

One McDonald’s location in Marseille, France has adopted a cashless system—in that it doesn’t take in any payment from diners, as L'Après M is a food bank. In a former life, the McDonald’s outlet opened in 1992 in a poverty-hit neighborhood of a predominantly Muslim community. When it shut down in 2018, it left many out of income or job opportunities. An organizer of the food bank told VICE that the other alternative to find work in the neighborhood was a local hypermarket.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Pop-up clinic at Fairfield church offers food, Covid-19 vaccines

FAIRFIELD — Fatima Hernandez is a survivor of Covid-19 who took her experience and is using it to help others stay healthy. Hernandez, the pharmacist project manager for Touro University College of Pharmacy, survived several weeks on oxygen in a hospital in Texas after doing a CPR class for her college degree.
Gainesville, FLsfcollege.edu

Free Sub Opportunity at SF’s Subway Tuesday

July 9, 2021 – To celebrate their newly revamped menu, Subway is giving away 1 million 6” Cali Turkey subs nationwide. This new sub includes Multigrain bread, new thin-sliced turkey, fresh mozzarella, new bacon, new Smashed Avocado, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and mayo. This Tuesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to...
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

Wendy’s will give away free food this summer. Here’s how to get burgers, fries and Frostys

Wendy’s restaurants this summer will give customers plenty of opportunities to snag free food including burgers, fries and beverages. From July 5 to July 31, customers can get a free small Frosty-ccino or coffee with a purchase via an offer in the Wendy’s app. Customers must apply the mobile offer to the mobile order in the restaurant or drive-thru. Now through early August, Wendy’s has a two for $4 breakfast deal that includes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit; Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant and the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant.
San Jose, CAhoodline.com

'Dine Downtown' offers discounts for dining in San Jose

Folks in the South Bay looking to eat out will find a selection of prix-fixe meals and other limited-time specials at downtown San Jose eateries through July 18. The specials are part of Dine Downtown, a series of restaurant deals presented by the San Jose Downtown Association. This year, 26 restaurants and cafes are participating in the promotion, offering chef's specials, food-and-drink pairings and the ever-popular fixed-price menus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy