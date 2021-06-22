Two SF McDonald’s offering free food as enticement to get vaccinated

McDonald’s is officially introducing its MyMcDonald’s rewards program with lots of free fries as it tries to deepen its relationship with millions of customers. Loyalty programs are a treasure trove of first-person data for marketers that are becoming increasingly important as brands prepare for a cookie-less future, even one that's been delayed for a bit. And nothing entices people to register for loyalty or rewards programs quite like free items. Restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Wendy’s and Chipotle have long dangled introductory offers and rewards based on accumulated points. Now, it’s time for the world’s largest restaurant chain to step into the game.