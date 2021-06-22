Two SF McDonald’s offering free food as enticement to get vaccinated
Roughly 80% of San Franciscans over the age of 12 have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and currently 72% are fully vaccinated. That’s good, but not good enough. So in a statewide attempt to supersize the California vaccination rate, McDonald’s is offering a very interesting new combo meal. KGO reports that participating restaurants in the burger chain are offering free food with a side of a vaccine shot.hoodline.com