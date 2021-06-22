Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

Parents everywhere are often faced with unsolicited advice on how to raise their kids. Multiply that by six kids and MILLIONS of television viewers. Adam and Danielle Busby have six daughters, but their claim to fame is having the first all-girl set of quintuplets in the United States. Such a feat earned them a reality show with TLC. And OutDaughtered fans are not shy about telling the OutDaughtered stars what they are doing wrong. But some fans recently praised the the Busby parents for how they are raising the twins.