The LA Angels are halfway through their season now, and entered Independence Day at 41-41. Honestly, if somebody would have told me that the Halos would be 41-41 by the Fourth of July with Mike Trout out since mid-May, Mickey Callaway fired for character issues, Justin Upton returning to prime form just to get hurt in June, and random injuries popping up for Rendon and Stassi, I would have thought you were crazy.