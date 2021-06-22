Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Madison, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Buncombe; Madison; Yancey A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT MADISON...NORTH CENTRAL BUNCOMBE AND NORTHWESTERN YANCEY COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 852 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Marshall, or near Hot Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Faust, Allenstand, Walnut, Wolf Ridge, Barnardsville, Spring Creek and Swiss. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.