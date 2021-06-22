Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buncombe County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Madison, Yancey by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Buncombe; Madison; Yancey A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT MADISON...NORTH CENTRAL BUNCOMBE AND NORTHWESTERN YANCEY COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 852 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Marshall, or near Hot Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Faust, Allenstand, Walnut, Wolf Ridge, Barnardsville, Spring Creek and Swiss. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Mars Hill, NC
City
Hot Springs, NC
County
Yancey County, NC
City
Madison, NC
City
Marshall, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Allenstand Walnut#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy