Raleigh, N.C. — The students at UNC-Chapel Hill are in for a treat when they return to campus next month – as the newest location of Dame’s Chicken & Waffles has opened on Franklin Street in the former location of [B]SKI’s. This is their fourth location, with locations in Durham, Greensboro and Cary. They are slowly ramping up hours as they get ready for the return of the students and it will fill a void left by the closing of long-time favorite Ye Olde Waffle Shop. Congrats to owners Damion “Dame” Moore and Randy Wadsworth. Alright Ursula, let me know when we are going! Visit Dame’s here.