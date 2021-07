At this point, it sure feels like Tom Brady is just going to keep playing football forever. Last year, Brady spent his 21st NFL season with a new team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots. The GOAT proved he can still hang with the league’s best quarterbacks, throwing 40 touchdown passes at 43 years old, and leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory while being named Super Bowl MVP yet again.