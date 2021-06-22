Guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run case

LOCKPORT — A Falls man has pleaded guilty for his role in a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Town of Lewiston in May 2020.

Michael Blackburn entered his plea Thursday in State Supreme Court in Lockport to a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, a class “D” felony.

Prosecutors said Blackburn was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into an ATV ridden by Evonne “Von” Printup-Rice. The crash took place on Garlow Road in the Town of Lewiston on May 7, 2020. Printup-Rice was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and investigators said Blackburn fled from the crash site on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

He was located, hours later, at his home in the Falls by members of the Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office who were investigating the crash.

Sentencing for Blackburn is scheduled for Sept. 13, before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.