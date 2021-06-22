Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Suspect, police officer and 'Samaritan' killed in Colorado shooting

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikRbo_0abOsYKi00

June 21 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado shot and killed a suspect who had fatally shot an Arvada Police Department officer and another person on Monday.

The shooting took place near a library in the popular Olde Town Arvada shopping and dining district of the suburb northwest of Denver at about 1:15 p.m. as dozens of police officers responded and secured the area.

"There is no threat to the public at this point," Arvada Police Deputy Chief Ed Brady said at a news conference. "We're not searching for anybody else."

In addition to the suspect, the victims killed included an Arvada police officer and a third person described as a "Samaritan."

None of the victims were identified as police were still notifying their families.

Brady did not provide further details about the shooting or take questions from reporters but said more information would be released later Monday.

"This is an active investigation with many moving pieces," he said.

The Arvada Library was closed for the day.

Arvada Chamber of Commerce President Kami Welch released a statement to KCNC-TV saying she other employees sheltered in the basement of their nearby building during the shooting and remained there for an hour.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams described Monday as "a very sad, dark day."

"There's been so much of this. You hate to see it happen anywhere, but to see it happen in your community really brings it home," said Williams.

Five people were injured in two separate shootings in Colorado over the weekend and 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a March shooting at a grocery store in another Denver suburb.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
139K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
Arvada, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Williams
Person
Ed Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Arvada Police Department#The Arvada Library#Kcnc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
UPI News

Animal control officer chases loose wallaby in Colorado

July 9 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado ended up in an unusual slow-speed chase when he was summoned to capture a loose wallaby. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control Sgt. Chuck Searcy responded Thursday evening to a call from a member of the public who spotted the wallaby -- initially misidentified as a kangaroo -- hopping loose on a road.
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of pro golfer Gene Siller, 2 others

July 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they have arrested and charged a man accused of killing three people, including a professional golfer, earlier this month. Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters during an evening press conference Thursday that agents with the fugitive task force and the U.S. Marshals Service service arrested Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, Ga.

Comments / 9

Community Policy