YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a home invasion robbery in the Foothills. YCSO says it happened just after six Friday morning at a home in the 13000 block of 41st Lane. Deputies say the suspects entered the house, displayed weapons, and demanded some of the victim's property. They say the suspects left once they had what they wanted. No one got hurt during the robbery.