Boulder, CO

Sage Law Group opens Denver office, expands its team

By Ken Amundson
Daily Camera
 18 days ago

Boulder’s Sage Law Group LLC has opened a Denver office and added staff to grow its transactional group. In a statement, the law firm said that Rose Standifer and two other lawyers have joined the practice and will form the core of the new Denver office. Standifer practiced previously at the Moye White firm, where she led its emerging technology company practice. Prior to that, Standifer was a counsel in the emerging companies practice at the Palo Alto, California, office of Cooley LLP. She has more than 15 years of experience representing venture capital and private equity clients, and fast growth technology companies nationally.

www.dailycamera.com
