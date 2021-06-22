Severe Weather Statement issued for Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot; Piscataquis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK AND NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, but frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours are still likely. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov