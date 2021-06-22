Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harrison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTY At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Harrison County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Plymouth County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa East central Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Grove State Park, or 7 miles south of Beresford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Alcester around 1255 AM CDT. Hawarden around 110 AM CDT. Ireton and Craig around 125 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Chatsworth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 829 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain had ended along Turkey Canyon and Big Chino Wash from 5 to 10 miles south of Seligman. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following streams and drainages Turkey Canyon, Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lyon County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 through Friday rising to 102 to 109 for the weekend into early next week. Lows generally 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Waterloo, Red Rock, Pride Landing, Threet, Margerum, Riverton, Wright, Oakland and Barton.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New York Central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 232 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a narrow band of moderate to heavy rain over the area as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa. Ponding of water in poor drainage areas, or minor stream and creek flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, South Fallsburg, Shohola, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Glen Spey, Highland Lake, Eldred, Hartwood, Oakland, Greeley, Thompsonville, Kiamesha, Rock Hill, Haven, Pecks Pond and Highview. Persistent rainfall over the past couple days has made the area very sensitive to additional rainfall. Much of any new rain is likely to run off quickly, causing ponding of water and minor flooding of small streams and creeks.
Dixon County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1039 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Isabel, or 28 miles north of Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson and northwestern Dewey Counties, including the following locations... northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1017 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 37 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chatham - Falmouth - Provincetown * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1017 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 37 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON COUNTY At 1011 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Grindstone Butte, or 14 miles north of Philip, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Karnes County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KARNES COUNTY At 1213 AM CDT, emergency management reported several roads closed in and around Kenedy due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kenedy, Karnes City and Choate. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Suffolk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. This additional rainfall will exacerbate any existing residual flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brentwood, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Deer Park, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Stony Brook, Port Jefferson, Northport, Coram, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Farmingville, Mount Sinai, Centerport, Central Islip and East Northport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1231 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms 14 miles northwest of Helena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Marysville, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and York. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 195 and 218.
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Suffolk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. This additional rainfall will exacerbate any existing residual flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brentwood, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Deer Park, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Stony Brook, Port Jefferson, Northport, Coram, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Farmingville, Mount Sinai, Centerport, Central Islip and East Northport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk FLASH FLOOD WATCH ENDING EARLY THIS AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven, and Southern New London. In southeast New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon * The last of Elsa`s tropical rain bands will depart by early this afternoon, with an additional inch of rian possible for southeastern Connecticut. * Otherwise, considerable residual flooding will likely be slow to subside for southwestern Connecticut this afternoon, with rises on a few larger stem rivers likely into Saturday. Please avoid any flooded areas, areas adjacent to fast moving rivers and streams, and please heed any road closures.
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas North Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Eastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Rosenberg, Bay City, Wharton, Needville, East Bernard, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Orchard, Boling-Iago, Van Vleck and Hungerford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy