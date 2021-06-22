Cancel
Kern County, CA

MADD to honor local officers, 23ABC

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 18 days ago
Driving under the influence continues to be an issue here in Kern County. Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Central California is holding its award ceremony this week.

The awards recognize people who've made a difference in the community including law enforcement and 23ABC.

"It is a goal for law enforcement, MADD Kern County, and other affected by DUI crimes to bring awareness of its impact. We cannot do this without our media partners. 23ABC has gone above and beyond in raising awareness regarding this important issue. So for that, we award 23ABC this year's Community Champion Award for its ongoing coverage of the DUI epidemic in Kern County, which includes breaking news, court coverage, and impact stories of these crimes."

The award ceremony is happening this Thursday morning, June 24th at 10 a.m.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

