Los Angeles, CA

Slight relief from high temperatures coming this week after Southern California heat wave

By Emily Rasmussen
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 2021-06-22

Cover picture for the articleInland areas of Southern California that saw triple-digit temperatures last week will get a few days of relief, but not for long. High temperatures were expected to stay in the mid-80s to low-90s in the Inland Empire and in the 80s for inland Orange and Los Angeles counties for most of the week, meteorologists said Monday, June 21. The marine layer was expected to stick around in coastal areas, with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

