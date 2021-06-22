Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Schenectady; Schoharie The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Schenectady County in east central New York Albany County in east central New York Eastern Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleburgh, or 13 miles southeast of Cobleskill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Rotterdam, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Delanson, Livingstonville, Preston-Potter Hollow, Feura Bush, Central Bridge and Preston Hollow. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH