Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Schenectady; Schoharie The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Schenectady County in east central New York Albany County in east central New York Eastern Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleburgh, or 13 miles southeast of Cobleskill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Rotterdam, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Delanson, Livingstonville, Preston-Potter Hollow, Feura Bush, Central Bridge and Preston Hollow. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Delmar, NY
City
Cobleskill, NY
State
New York State
County
Schoharie County, NY
City
Berne, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Middleburgh, NY
County
Albany County, NY
City
Preston-potter Hollow, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
City
Central Bridge, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
City
Westerlo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Alb#Extreme Weather#Altamont Middleburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy