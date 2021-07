Blend Network reveals that it listed and funded some of their biggest loans, “helping build much-needed homes across the UK.”. In June 2021, Blend listed and funded three different loans, which should help fund the construction of 40 residential units in total across East Sussex, Northamptonshire, and Dorset. Overall, the loans the platform “funded in Q2 will help with the construction of 69 much-needed residential units and two 6-bed HMOs in seven different locations across the UK,” the platform’s management confirmed.