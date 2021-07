Principal at Jansen/Adjusters International overseeing large complex claims requiring construction methodology and engineering knowledge. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, I observed that a common figure in the claims process, the risk manager, was rarely present in the Puerto Rico insurance market. In most cases, the owner of a business didn't invest in risk management but passed the work on to the broker at the time of buying a policy. For other businesses, something was presented once a year for evaluation among the partners or with the broker. Additional and very valuable coverages were often not purchased. For this reason, businesses were caught off guard with coverage that, in many cases, didn't allow for a full recovery.