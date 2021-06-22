Thunderstorms knock down trees, wires throughout Lehigh Valley, cause scattered outages; severe thunderstorm warning lifted
Thunderstorms knocked down trees and wires throughout the Lehigh Valley, causing road closures and hundreds of power outages Monday evening. The National Weather Service began issuing watches for severe weather in the Lehigh Valley at 4:35 p.m. and upgraded those watches to warnings over the next few hours. A watch means severe weather is likely, whereas a warning means such weather is imminent.www.mcall.com