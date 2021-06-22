Cancel
Car that went around 'closed road' sign hit by train

By Judith Prieve, East Bay Times
 18 days ago

Jun. 21—No one was injured but a car was mangled when a suspected drunken driver went around a closed road sign at an East Contra Costa railroad crossing on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene for a report of a train hitting a car at 1:49 a.m. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District units, AMR, CHP and Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the vehicle unoccupied. They later located the driver who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, they said.

