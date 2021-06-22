Cancel
Re: What did y'all think of Monte Lee's presser today? See Video

tigernet.com
 18 days ago

TigerCC® , I found and listened to a couple previous end of year wraps. As stated originally, it was rinse and repeat. In others he talked about successes they had (won close games 2018, won midweek games 2017) and came up short in regionals... Obviously he couldn't rinse that but those years he talked about we didn't have enough depth, same thing as this one, we've dealt with injuries yada yada. 2019, big thing was developed weekend starters that can give us depth into a game. So, yeah. That was supposed to be fixed this year. Obviously wasn't.

www.tigernet.com
Basketballsportswar.com

I see what you did there.

That's a little old, don't you think? Woulda thunk a 17 or a 18! ** -- HooInDE 06/28/2021 1:01PM. Are you daft? He's talking about his jersey number, 23 like Jordan. ** -- Hoos in da house 06/28/2021 1:11PM. Not a prob. 6'7" wing 185 out of Philly. Blowing up...
NBAtigernet.com

Re: What did we, as a country, do to deserve the

Exactly. The NBA and ESPN subsidize the WNBA. It would not survive on its own merits. The same with the LPGA. It has been on life-support for years and only exists because the PGA subsidizes it. With the exception of the women’s World Cup and women’s tennis there are no...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I thought y'all boys might like this.............

Why does most of the CHS team have skunk mullets. I understand not everyone likes mullets but D A M N!!! Looks like they scooped up all the road kill in Texas, threw it in a bucket of bleach, then glued it to there heads. From those highlights looks like...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: wonder what was on the sign that caused all of the

I understand watching 180 of the World's best athletes on TV in spandex is not for all (Bob?). Like with most sports there is a learning curve for us spectators (like with soccer). Every year I look forward to it to get me through July. I am not a biker....
College SportsKentucky New Era

Martinez Opendorse

Life in the Red: Husker QB Adrian Martinez's NIL marketability on display already. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is already showing off his marketability in the new era of college athletes being able to profit off of their own name, image and likeness.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Jeremiah Alexander

You know he is going to bama i take it. Plyler said this morning he was going to Bama because of NIL… cause #1 player in Alabama used to never go there before rule change. 🙄
College Sportsaseaofred.com

Malik Willis tabbed by ESPN as a likely breakout star in 2021

The preseason hype continues to build for Liberty football and quarterback Malik Willis entering the 2021 season. ESPN‘s Chris Low spotlighted Willis as a breakout star to watch entering this season. “If he were playing at Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson, Malik Willis would be one of the preseason favorites...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: NCAA and the NIL.

I am convinced that if the NCAA was concerned about NIL they could fix the problem (assuming they thought it was a problem) quickly. (More on that in just a bit.) I don't think that the NCAA - bureaucrats, presidents, AD's or coaches - think it is a problem. In fact, I think they like it. "We can rake in even more money with new TV contracts, etc. and still not have to give any of that to the players. Somebody else will pay them. We can have our piece of an even bigger pie."
Norman, OKThe Ada News

OU's Spencer Rattler positioning himself to make huge NIL impact

NORMAN — From Lincoln Riley’s public embrace of Black Lives Matter two Junes ago, locking arms and marching with his team last August and his attempted reinvention of signing day and the spring game since becoming head coach, the Sooner football skipper has offered a progressive and pro-athlete stance on multiple fronts.
Golftigernet.com

WE all know what you meant!!

She’s had some great opening rounds recently but can’t seem to keep it going. Hopefully, this week will be different. Yes she has. This is her week... At least I'm pulling that it is. bet you'll never guess what my riding mower is. Thanks Skeeta56. Really appreciate it. Was going...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: What are your thoughts on QB depth ?

RBs need to practice the wildcat ... Strange question. We don't have any. Would be nice. DJ is great. Hunter seems like a nice kid. There's no way he's winning a title, but he probably has the talent to lead the rest of Clemson's team against a bad ACC team if there was a one game stroke of misfortune (knock on wood).
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas RB Bijan Robinson, DB D’Shawn Jamison named to Big 12 Preseason Team

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the media’s preseason all-conference picks, and the Texas Longhorns were represented with a single player on each side of the ball — sophomore running back Bijan Robinson and senior defensive back D’Shawn Jamison. Robinson was selected in anticipation of a breakout sophomore campaign after...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I would like to propose UGA & Clemson fans say 2 nice things..

It's highly likely that I'm much stronger than you. Not claiming I'm the strongest person or a bad ###, but I am much stronger than the average American male. I was skinny as a youth, and when I see people from my youth that haven't seen me in years they are surprised by how much muscle I have added over the years. So highly unlikely you could do anything to me if challenged me. Most likely I would just shove you to the ground and tell you take your loss like a man without even punching you.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Can running back Shipley surpass Lyn-J Dixon?

These seem to be our 2 most Explosive players in the backfield and I hope 1 of them emerges as a leader and separates themselves like Etienne did several years back. I think people are underestimating Lynn-J. He was looking really good two years ago and was ready to replace ETN until he decided to come back and then Lynn-J got hurt. I remember two years ago ETN coming out of the game and Lynn-J going in and looking just as good, no drop off. Pace will be a factor and good change of pace. Shipley and Mafah are the future and will get their touches and look good but both need to adjust to the new level. Remember when CJ left everyone was worried but Ellington came in and took over. Then he left and McDowell had a good year. Believe me we will be in great shape and I think Lynn-J will be a big part of if.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Tanner Allen starts TA5 brand with portions going to MSU Foundation

Fresh off of a magical 2021 season, Tanner Allen is capitalizing. Allen has started his own brand at tannerallen5.com ahead of the MLB Draft and fans can now purchase merchandise. The site was launched on Wednesday with Allen selling signed trading cards and t-shirts. The website notifies that part of...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

"Swinney Bros" jump in the NIL game with custom merchandise

Clemson is "Holder U" according to two Tigers with a very familiar last name. Super senior receiver Will Swinney and redshirt junior receiver Drew Swinney, sons of Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, released co-branded custom merchandise through The Players Trunk this week, proclaiming Clemson as "Holder U" with the likeness of the "Swinney Bros" on T-shirts and hoodies and also listing a football with their signatures on it.
NBAtigernet.com

Just a quick question

Who here has actually worn a jersey with someone else's name on it? Personally I am not a billboard for free advertisement, no logos on my duds. And the players can pay me to wear their name, not the other way around.

