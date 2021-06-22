Re: What did y'all think of Monte Lee's presser today? See Video
TigerCC® , I found and listened to a couple previous end of year wraps. As stated originally, it was rinse and repeat. In others he talked about successes they had (won close games 2018, won midweek games 2017) and came up short in regionals... Obviously he couldn't rinse that but those years he talked about we didn't have enough depth, same thing as this one, we've dealt with injuries yada yada. 2019, big thing was developed weekend starters that can give us depth into a game. So, yeah. That was supposed to be fixed this year. Obviously wasn't.www.tigernet.com