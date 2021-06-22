Cancel
Morehead, KY

New AppHarvest Facilities Planned for Morehead, Somerset

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity and state leaders gathered in Morehead Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of another agri-tech greenhouse in Rowan county. AppHarvest officials announced a new 15 acre facility to grow leafy greens to be built next door to their 60 acre tomato greenhouse near Morehead. The organization also announced a new 30 acre facility to grow strawberries in Somerset, bringing the total number of commercial greenhouses in the commonwealth to five.

