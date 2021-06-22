New AppHarvest Facilities Planned for Morehead, Somerset

Community and state leaders gathered in Morehead Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of another agri-tech greenhouse in Rowan county. AppHarvest officials announced a new 15 acre facility to grow leafy greens to be built next door to their 60 acre tomato greenhouse near Morehead. The organization also announced a new 30 acre facility to grow strawberries in Somerset, bringing the total number of commercial greenhouses in the commonwealth to five.