Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Manifest Fails to Find a New Home Following NBC Cancellation

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManifest shall remain grounded, now that efforts to find the supernatural/family drama a new home have come up empty. Sources confirm for TVLine that the week-long mission to find a potential suitor at Netflix or at other outlets has concluded, and there will not be a fourth season anywhere. A...

tvline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#New Amsterdam#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesCollider

'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Says He's "Not Giving Up" After Series Cancelation

The creator of the popular supernatural drama Manifest has promised fans that their favorite show will not end on a cliffhanger - despite the fact that things look grim. NBC officially dashed any hopes for a fourth season on their network earlier this month. Despite the rallying cries of fans to #SaveManifest, efforts to shop it around to new networks have so far been futile. But the people behind the show are determined to make sure they give their fans the closure they want in spite of the show's abrupt cancellation.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Save Manifest’ campaign keeps canceled NBC drama in the #1 spot on Netflix for weeks

For almost a month now, an extraordinary thing has been happening on Netflix. A global grassroots “Save Manifest” campaign has helped propel the canceled, three-season NBC drama Manifest to the top of Netflix’s TV show ranking. And there the show has stayed. Firmly planted in the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV show list for almost a month, as watch parties around the world are organized. Show creator Jeff Rake has also been using his Twitter account to stoke interest. He shares behind-the-scenes insights and constant encouragement for viewers to keep watching. And boy, are they. The show found a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Canceled Manifest could get an ending as a movie

Manifest is the latest TV series to get canceled without enough time for the folks behind the scenes to end the story appropriately. But while many shows just go away (RIP Glow, Good Girls and many more), this series may actually live to finish its narrative another day. Or at...
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Good Girls is the latest NBC hit to get a surprise cancellation

NBC has canceled another hit TV show before viewers could get a proper conclusion: Good Girls. The series, which revolves around a trio of women who dig progressively deeper into the criminal world following an illegal act of desperation, will end with its fourth season. The planned fifth season, sadly, will not be coming from Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Good Girls’ Canceled After Four Seasons at NBC

“Good Girls” has been canceled after four seasons at NBC, Variety has learned. The drama series was the last remaining question mark in NBC’s scripted lineup from the 2020-2021 season. The broadcaster also recently axed the dramas “Manifest,” “Debris,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Manifest,” there had been talks about finding “Good Girls” a new home on a streaming platform, but that move ultimately did not work financially.
TV SeriesNewsweek

All the Ways 'Manifest' Could Return After Cancelation

Manifest was canceled by NBC earlier in June, and the future of the show looks very bleak. Its creators Warner Bros TV tried to get the show to be picked up by Netflix but it passed on the mystery drama. The series' showrunner Jeff Rake, however, has reassured fans that...
TV SeriesVulture

NBC Cancels Good Girls, Ending Their Reign of Crime

To paraphrase philosopher Nelly Furtado: Flames to dust, lovers to friends. Why must all Good Girls come to an end? After a four-season law-bending bender beginning in 2018, NBC is canceling the primetime-crime drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. The show will officially come to an end after NBC airs this season’s five remaining episodes between now and July. According to Deadline, the show had been a high performer on Netflix, and there had been talks of the show moving to the streaming platform if it was canceled on Netflix. However, these plans “did not pan out.” This high-profile NBC cancellation comes after the network canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest earlier this month. NBC shows are like birds, they only fly away.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Questions the Manifest Cancelation Leaves Unanswered

This Manifest article contains spoilers. Manifest is no stranger to unanswered questions. In fact, some might say its main appeal (or its greatest flaw) was the never-ending mystery of why the passengers of Flight 828 experienced prophetic callings after jumping forward five years mid-flight. After three seasons, it seemed viewers might never know the true meaning behind it all, and now with NBC’s cancellation of the sci-fi drama (and Netflix’s refusal to pick it up), it’s an unfortunate certainty that fans will be left in the dark forever.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Good Girls Has Been Canceled at NBC and Its Stars Are Sad

First Debris, then Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, then Manifest and now, Good Girls. NBC is not playing around with renewals and cancellations this year, and has canceled Good Girls—yet another beloved but low-rated drama with dedicated fans and a passionate cast—after four seasons. And this time, there's not even any hope of a savior, as negotiations to move the show to somewhere like Netflix reportedly did not work out. The show starred Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms and criminal (sometimes) masterminds, and Hendricks and Whitman have both expressed their sadness on social media. Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Good Girls Canceled After Talks With Netflix Failed

Good girls has ended his run at NBC. While talks with Netflix were ongoing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that those plans have now “imploded.”. The fan-favorite series ran for four seasons and found a bit of a cult following. Unfortunately, it never found a huge audience in its ratings, which led to it ending up on the chopping block. Sources close to the situation note that NBC wanted to bring the show back for a fifth and final season, but “couldn’t come to a financial deal.” good girls Get on.
TV SeriesPopculture

Bad News for Canceled NBC Show's Hopes for a Revival

Unfortunately, it appears as though Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is done for good. While there was speculation that the show would be picked up by another network or streaming service after NBC's cancellation, that might not come to pass. As for the reason behind why Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist won't be picked up, the renegotiating process would be a bit difficult, per Deadline.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Good Girls - Cancelled by NBC After 4 Seasons, Not Moving to Netflix

It’s a bad ending for NBC’s Good Girls. The beloved but little-watched on linear drama series has been canceled after four seasons on NBC. Efforts to move the series to Netflix, which serves as its streaming home after a global rights deal for the series — have imploded and the series will not make the move to the streaming giant as an original series for season five.
TV SeriesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Will NBC's 'Manifest' return to TV?

A • Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. The show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, but the streaming site passed this week on reviving the series for a fourth season.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Night Court Taps Kapil Talwalkar for NBC's Rauch/Larroquette Pilot

Original series star John Larroquette, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, and NBC's upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has found its court clerk. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as Neil. As the court's clerk, it's his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Talwalkarhas joins Larroquette, Rauch, Ana Villafañe (Younger), and Lacretta (Gotham) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court clerk was first played by Karen Austin during the first season. Charles Robinson's Macintosh "Mac" Robinson would join the courts for Seasons 2-9.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix looks like it's lost its cool: It really is becoming the CBS of streaming

When Kenya Barris recently said "Netflix became CBS," he wasn't far off. "Netflix is the Kleenex of streaming, a brand so dominant it can stand for the whole of the market," says Kate Knibbs. "(It’s not 'Hulu and chill,' after all.) There are signs that this synecdochal power is waning, though. Shiny new rivals, particularly HBO Max and Disney+, have rolled out their own formidable streaming libraries. Plus, a constellation of smaller streamers have established themselves by catering to niche audiences. Film buffs have MUBI, Ovid, and Criterion; horror fans have Shudder; for anime devotees, there’s Crunchyroll and Funimation; the list goes on. As competitors multiply in the United States, they’re purloining former Netflix staples like The Office and Friends and coming out with features every bit as cinematic as Netflix awards bait like The Irishman. The original streaming giant is finally facing real competition." Financially, Netflix is still in a good place and still dominant. But as Knibbs points out, "since its debut in May 2020, HBO Max has gradually bodied Netflix where it hurts the most: by offering better shows and movies. The HBO originals back catalog is already unparalleled, plus it has been on a roll with creative, fresh shows like I May Destroy You and Hacks. The pandemic spurred parent company WarnerMedia to release its slate of theater-bound Warner Bros. movies on the platform, from Shaka King’s tense, excellent drama Judas and the Black Messiah to the upcoming, long-awaited Dune. While Netflix’s 2021 film slate is nothing to sniff at—there’s new Adam McKay and Jane Campion films coming, for example—it simply doesn’t have the juice from a studio like Warner Bros. behind it. After years secure in its position as the 'it' streaming service, Netflix has, at least temporarily, lost the quality-control crown to HBO Max." Knibbs adds; "Will Netflix get its groove back? It certainly could, perhaps by the time I Think You Should Leave’s third season makes me renew my subscription. But it also might be so big it doesn’t need the zeitgeist, anyways...I’d argue that Netflix may be inching ever closer to occupying the role that CBS did during the heyday of broadcast television—incredibly popular, and yet rarely considered even remotely adjacent to hip. And yes, of course, Paramount+ is literally the CBS of streaming services in that it is owned by CBS—but Netflix is its true spiritual successor, with a vast, entrenched audience. Relevance will be a battle fought over and over in the streaming wars, but this is still ultimately a tussle for the most eyeballs, not the most discerning ones."
TV SeriesTVLine

Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor in New Dating Series Ordered at Peacock

Lady Whistledown is going to blow a gasket when she hears about this. Peacock is riding Netflix’s Bridgerton-esque coattails, ordering a Regency-style dating series that “will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating.”. Titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the show will center on...
TV SeriesTVLine

Gossip Girl EP Explains Why the Reboot Isn't Keeping 'Her' Identity a Secret

Spotted in this article: spoilers from the series premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, as well as from the original CW series’ finale. Proceed with caution. Part of the fun of The CW’s Gossip Girl (2007–2012) was theorizing about the face behind the titular tattler, regardless of how you feel about that polarizing reveal in the series finale. But HBO Max’s reboot, which dropped its first episode on Thursday, isn’t interested in playing that game again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy