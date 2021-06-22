Cancel
Columbia, MO

GPS data to be presented in case against Columbia man accused in 2017 killing

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QM73r_0abOl1MB00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Prosecutors in a case against a Columbia man accused in a 2017 killing are now required to present GPS data by July 6th.

The GPS data is crucial in the case against 28-year-old Jeffrey McWilliams.

McWilliams is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in the death of Augustus Roberts.

The defense argues McWilliams was at work at Mclanks off Paris road the night of the killing.

The defense filed a motion to compel the evidence to help make its case.

McWilliams is currently being held in Boone County Jail without bond, another hearing is scheduled for August 20th.

