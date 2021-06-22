Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonner Springs, KS

14-year-old boy dies following incident in Bonner Springs

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1mWb_0abOkWHa00

A 14-year-old boy is dead following an incident Monday morning in Bonner Springs.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of South 138th Street, where officers determined that two juveniles were “riding on a vehicle driven by another juvenile when one of them fell from the moving vehicle,” according to a news release.

The boy who fell from the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy