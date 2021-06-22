Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Diagnosed with UCL tear

Lucchesi was diagnosed with a significant UCL tear in his left elbow Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lucchesi was placed on the injured list Saturday with inflammation in his left elbow and now his MRI has revealed what is likely to be the worst-case scenario. While the Mets have not provided an official plan for Lucchesi, UCL tears almost always require Tommy John surgery, which would put the southpaw out through the remainder of 2021 and likely a large portion of 2022.