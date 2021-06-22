Cancel
FORECAST: Uncommon low humidity will lead to cool temperatures overnight

KCTV 5
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to very low humidity levels--which are uncommon at this time of year--our temperatures will fall off quickly after sunset. Sunshine and a brisk SSW breeze will warm the afternoon hours Tuesday into the lower 80s before the next heat wave arrives Wednesday.

