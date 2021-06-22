FORECAST: Uncommon low humidity will lead to cool temperatures overnight

We haven't seen an overnight low this high since 1982. Is this a sign of global warming? Or just an abnormally hot kickoff to July?. Yesterday, Boise's overnight low was 80 degrees. The last time it didn't dip below 80 degrees overnight in Boise was back in 1982. Is this a sign of global warming? Climate change? Or is this just a year where we and other parts of the country are experiencing a rather hot swing in the climate cycle? That's not something I'm smart enough to figure out, so I'll let the scientists speak on that. What I can say, is yeah, it's particularly hot this summer. So many consecutive 100 degree days and today seems like a cool 100 degree day after experiencing temps of 106, 108 and so forth.