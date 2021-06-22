Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, TX

Don’t give mosquitoes a biting chance

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood / Brown County Health Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. In Texas, mosquito bites are more than just an annoyance. Mosquitoes can transmit diseases that can make you and your family sick. Some mosquito-borne diseases can cause birth defects and others can be fatal. Mosquitoes may become infected when they bite an animal, bird, or person who is infected with a virus or parasite. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the illness to people through bites.

www.brownwoodnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Brown County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Pesticide#Insect Repellents#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy