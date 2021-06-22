Don’t give mosquitoes a biting chance

The Brownwood / Brown County Health Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. In Texas, mosquito bites are more than just an annoyance. Mosquitoes can transmit diseases that can make you and your family sick. Some mosquito-borne diseases can cause birth defects and others can be fatal. Mosquitoes may become infected when they bite an animal, bird, or person who is infected with a virus or parasite. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the illness to people through bites.