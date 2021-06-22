Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 847 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Matamoras to High Point to near Sussex to Pellettown to near Branchville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Port Jervis around 855 PM EDT. Huguenot and Unionville around 900 PM EDT. Cuddebackville around 910 PM EDT. Otisville around 915 PM EDT. Middletown and Howells around 920 PM EDT. Warwick and Goshen around 930 PM EDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH