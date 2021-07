Instagram completed its 10 years in 2020 and in this short interval, it has become one of the most popular social media platforms. With more than one billion monthly users, it is the sixth most visited website in the world. Almost 12 percent of Instagram users are Americans. Statistics show that on average people spend 30 minutes every day on Instagram. 81 percent of the users use this App to research products and services. All these statistics are enough to show you the importance of Instagram for growing a business. If you are an influencer or want to build your business, Instagram can contribute to the growth of your audiences to a great extent. But there is too much competition and it will take ages for you to increase your audience naturally. So, it is a common tactic in the market to buy Instagram followers.