Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The one developer that publicly agreed to try Facebook’s VR ads is already backing away

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday, Facebook announced that it would begin testing ads inside of Oculus Quest apps and said that the paid title Blaston from Resolution Games and apps from “a couple other developers” would be the first to include them. For many fans of Blaston, that wasn’t welcome news, leading to a wave of negative reviews criticizing Resolution Games for planning to test ads in a game that they paid money for. Now, following the blowback, the studio has reversed course, saying that it actually won’t test ads inside of Blaston (via UploadVR).

www.theverge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Quest#Advertising#Verge#Resolution Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
TechnologyThe Verge

Google Meet adds Duo-style filters, AR masks, and effects

Google Meet is getting new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android, the search giant has announced. They’re available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of your video feed during a call, which brings up a carousel of different effects that include color filters and animated AR face effects. Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options.
BusinessCNBC

Taboola CEO on going public, ad landscape, Facebook's court victory

Digital advertising platform Taboola will complete its SPAC merger Wednesday. The combined company will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TBLA" at a valuation of $2.6 billion. Taboola partners with more than 9,000 publishers and brands online and going public could place it in direct competition with other digital ad platforms. Taboola CEO Adam Singolda joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss.
InternetSearchengine Journal

How to Set the Budget for Your Facebook Ad

The Facebook Ads platform has lots of control options to help you reach your target audience in the most efficient ways. There are plenty of customizations around target audience, ad copy placements, conversion actions, etc., but one lever that doesn’t get much attention is budget. There are two types of...
Video GamesGamasutra

Fast Travel Games secures $4 million to develop more VR projects

Swedish virtual reality studio Fast Travel Games has raised $4 million in funding to develop new titles. The Stockholm-based company was established in 2016 by a group of former Rovio, EA, and DICE veterans with a view to creating "socially rich" VR experiences. It previously raised $2.1 million through a Series A funding round back in 2017.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Facebook Leads VR Headset Market in Q1 2021

Article By : International Data Corp. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to IDC. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data from the International Data Corp. (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker.
TechnologyThe Verge

GitHub’s automatic coding tool rests on untested legal ground

Just days after GitHub announced its new Copilot tool, which generates complementary code for programmers’ projects, web developer Kyle Peacock tweeted an oddity he had noticed. “I love to learn new things and build things,” the algorithm wrote, when asked to generate an About Me page. “I have a Github...
Businessinputmag.com

Google's director of AR is leaving to join Facebook's Reality Labs team

Joshua To, director of Google’s AR / VR team, is leaving the company after more than eight years there. A source familiar with To’s work tells Input he’ll be joining Facebook’s own augmented reality team, which is part of Facebook Reality Labs, to continue the social network’s work on AR expansion. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the appointment to Input.
Animalswmleader.com

RIP Fallout 4’s Dogmeat: Canine actor, developer’s friend, passes away

Fallout 4’s real-life Dogmeat — a German Shepherd named River, in the care of designer Joel Burgess — has passed away. By all accounts, she was a good girl. “What we wanted was a companion first, and a combat ally second,” Burgess wrote — of Dogmeat — on Twitter on Sunday. In a thread memorializing River, he recalled that he stopped over to the desk of a new developer on the Fallout 4 team, one tasked with building the Dogmeat character, and “Research covered the walls; countless images of German Shepherds snarling, all teeth and attack postures.”
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Menlo Park’s ad-tech giant Facebook teams up with French Ubisoft in cloud-gaming push

Facebook Inc., the Menlo Park, California-headquartered multinational social networking and ad-tech tycoon, said later last week that American multinational social networking mogul housing four of top six internet services providers around the globe such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp alongside Instagram, had partnered up with Ubisoft Entertainment SA, the French video gamemaker long-hailed for a number top-tier titles including ‘Assassin Creed,’ aimed at fleshing up its cloud-gaming platform, suggesting an Apollonian move that would likely to make the Californian mega-cap tech conglomerate one of the leading cloud-gaming platform providers.
Video GamesTechCrunch

Can advertising scale in VR?

This topic reemerged recently in the wake of Facebook’s experimental ads in Blaston VR. As TechCrunch’s Lucas Matney observed, it didn’t go too well. The move triggered a resounding backlash, followed by the game publisher, Resolution Games, backing out of the trial. This chain of events underscored Facebook’s headwinds in...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

WhatsApp will let you send images and videos in their ‘best quality’

A future version of WhatsApp will give more control over the amount of compression it applies to sent images and videos. WABetaInfo reports that the two features are currently in development for the Android app, and should eventually present three quality options when sending images and video. The options are “Auto,” “Best quality,” or “Data saver.”
Cell Phonestech.co

Google Play Store Removes Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Google has yanked nine apps from its Play Store after learning that they were part of a scheme to trick users out of their Facebook passwords. The Android apps were good enough to fool a lot of users: They had been downloaded over 5.8 million times, so a significant amount of Facebook account credentials may have leaked. And all the apps were functional at what they claimed to do, from offering daily horoscopes to adding virtual picture frames to images.

Comments / 1

Community Policy