Astronomy

NASA wants to use high-altitude balloons to study Venus

By City News Service
 18 days ago
PASADENA (CNS) - Researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said today they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons -- like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago -- to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus.

