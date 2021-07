Shifting online during the pandemic made librarians across the county realize how much they could expand access.During the pandemic, libraries couldn't exist as the community gathering places where people go to learn, get tech support and have fun. But, like in many other sectors, the need to shift services online has led to a realization of how much local libraries could expand their reach. As libraries start to reopen for in-person services, librarians in Washington County say virtual programming is here to stay post-pandemic. Early in the pandemic, after the Forest Grove City Library first created a live, video conferencing...