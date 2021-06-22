Cancel
MLB

DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50, Mets split twin bill vs Braves

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener.

Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves won the nightcap 1-0 and he to became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.

DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning opener until Mets outfielders misplayed a fifth-inning fly ball into a ground-rule double.

Jeff McNeil came off the injured list and singled as a pinch-hitter for deGrom during the fifth, then scored on Dominic Smith’s three-run double.

Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finished the two-hitter, with Díaz getting his 15th save.

Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings in his first big league start.

In the second game, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer. Braves closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the seventh but escaped for his 14th save.

PADRES 6, DODGERS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 11 in six innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and San Diego beat Los Angeles.

Darvish (7-2) reached 1,500 strikeouts on the nose in 197 starts. He held the Dodgers to two hits, including Mookie Betts’ solo homer, and walked just one.

The Padres improved to 5-3 this season against the Dodgers.

Darvish notched his milestone 1,500th strikeout when he got Steven Souza Jr. looking leading off the sixth.

Will Smith homered off San Diego reliever Craig Stammen in the eighth, his ninth. Julio Urías (9-3) took the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and Arizona snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating Milwaukee.

The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which earned its first win since beating the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings on June. The 17-game skid was two shy of the longest during the wild-card era, by the Kansas City Royals in 2005.

Kelly (3-7) needed just 94 pitches to navigate his seven innings, giving up one run, five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers, Kyle Gibson (5-0) allowed two runs and five over 5 1/3 innings and Texas ended a six-game losing streak.

A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus went 0 for 4 is his return to Texas, which traded him to Oakland just before spring training.

Ibañez hit his first major league homer as part of a five-run first against Frankie Montas (7-7). Trevino went deep in the sixth for an 8-2 lead.

INDIANS 4, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale, who exited with two outs in the fifth because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander leads the major leagues with 10 wins.

Bryan Shaw (2-2) got four outs as Cleveland moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games. Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he apparently lost track of outs and was doubled up off second base on Anthony Ruzzo’s fourth-inning flyout.

Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.

ASTROS 10, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and the Houston bullpen took a bid for a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning, eventually settling for a win over Baltimore that extended their winning streak to eight games.

Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth off Brandon Bielak, breaking up the no-hitter. Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven.

Odorizzi (2-3) struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, three shy of his season high.

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run third inning. Keegan Akin (0-3) allowed five runs in four-plus innings.

TWINS 7, REDS 5, 12 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati, the fifth straight victory for the Twins and fifth loss in a row for the Reds.

With a five-man infield and a runner on third, Sanó hammered a 3-1 slider from Heath Hembree (1-3) over the wall in left-center.

Matt Shoemaker (3-8) pitched two hitless innings for the win. Shoemaker loaded the bases in the 12th after two walks, one intentional, but struck out Eugenio Suárez — who had a homer and three RBIs — to escape.

Luis Arraez had two RBIs for the Twins, who lost star center fielder Byron Buxton to another injury.

