Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The graphics card shortage looks like it could end as crypto prices nosedive

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new graphics cards are nothing short of impressive, but that means little when they are near impossible to find at reasonable prices. The basic rules of supply and demand have led to the situation we’re in today where scalpers can charge triple the cost of MSRP and AIBs can slap pretty much whatever price they want on “premium” graphics cards and consumers will buy them up without hesitation. The graphics card shortage may be at the beginning of its end though, because cryptocurrency prices like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more are falling fast.

www.pcinvasion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Currency#Graphics Cards#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Chinese#Evga#Lhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Country
China
Related
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Micro Center apologizes for insulting AMD graphics cards

WTF?! In a post explaining how to pick a graphics card, Micro Center said that AMD's products needed "modification or regular maintenance to keep working as intended," while Nvidia’s were "plug and play." Micro Center’s CEO has since apologized. It’s reasonable to root for one team over another, but Micro...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

New leak suggests that AMD is about to release two new graphics cards

AMD may be about to launch two new Navi 23 graphics cards, according to a new leak. Drivers for the RX 6600 and RX 6600XT have been found in a recent update, suggesting that AMD is likely preparing to release these two GPUs soon. The information comes from a leaker known on Twitter as @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, who posted screenshots of AMD’s recent drivers, including both of the new RX 6000-series cards.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Workstation put to the test: Lenovo Thinkstation with professional graphics cards and SSD RAID

Workstation put to the test: Lenovo Thinkstation with professional graphics cards and SSD RAID. Anyone who purchases a workstation will find well thought-out, pre-tested systems with the option of comprehensive services at moderate entry-level prices. If you use the fastest processor, maximum memory expansion, one or even more professional graphics accelerators and a multi-terabyte network of fast NVMe SSDs, a workstation quickly costs as much as a mid-range car. But the most expensive components are rarely necessary. We use the example of Lenovo’s Thinkstation P620 to check which effects have how much impact on the performance of various application areas. They are available from around 2300 euros, but without a graphics card and mass storage device.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Godzilla Roars onto MSI RTX 3070 Graphics Card

MSI in partnership with Toho Co., Ltd have merged their RTX 3070 with something truly monstrous, the King of the Monsters, Godzilla! The news was spotted by Videocardz and at this time there is no official announcement on the MSI website. Named the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE x...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Intel Xe graphics cards release date, specs, news and rumors

Intel Xe is such a huge deal in the graphics card world, even if we don't know much about it. For so long the best graphics cards have been represented by only two companies: Nvidia and AMD. But, now that Intel Xe graphics cards are eventually going to arrive, we're finally going to get a third player in the GPU game.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Intel is sampling DG2, its gaming graphics card, right now

Inside a largely HPC and server-focused announcement today, Intel slyly dropped word of its upcoming gaming graphics card, DG2. According to the presentation slides (PDF warning), DG2 is already sampling out to Intel's partners now, and that's a good sign of things to come for Intel's venture into discrete pixel pushers.
ComputersPosted by
IndieWire

These Graphics Cards Will Take Your Gaming Experience to New Heights

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gaming upgrades are essential in giving you the competitive edge that can dramatically...
StocksFXStreet.com

PancakeSwap Price Prediction: CAKE could jump 35% if the crypto market cooperates

PancakeSwap price is currently locked below the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Doji candlestick pattern on June 22 provoked a modest rebound on weak volume. CAKE social volume metric reveals a renewed interest in the digital asset after a period of decline. PancakeSwap price action has not differed...
Computersyourchoiceway.com

How To Upgrade Your Graphics Card

Turn your humble PC into a games machine at a fraction of the price of a next-gen console. Here's how to fit a more powerful graphics card. If you’ve ever wanted to play games on your PC, but found that it struggled with the demands of animating large battlefields or the rapid 3D rendering of driving games, there’s a solution that’s cheaper than buying a dedicated rig or one of the next- generation consoles.
Computerswindowsreport.com

How to easily install graphics card drivers on Windows 10

You must install your graphics card drivers to keep your Windows 10 PC running in optimal conditions, and this article will show a few methods you should try. Accessing an official support website proves to be extremely simple and efficient. Your graphics card drivers can be easily installed with the...
Computerswccftech.com

Manli Releases High-End GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo Graphics Card

Manli Technology Group, Ltd, a Hong Kong based graphics card manufacturer, is releasing their newest GPU, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo. Basing the design on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture (GA102 GPU), the Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo is their newest generation of graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3080 TI Gallardo showcases both third generation Tensor and second generation RT cores, as well as brand new streaming multiprocessors. Manli's newest GPU is intended to produce twice as much power and throughput than it's previous generations and is set to be a top contender for high-end graphics processors.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Users can exchange gift cards for crypto through Crypto Voucher

• Crypto Voucher proposes the gift card plan in cryptocurrencies. • Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity but are still difficult to buy. With the rise of interest in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, many new adoption methods are being generated. Crypto is in the eye of everyone looking to join the field of passive investing. Parents, friends, and even children want to be part of the new market in full swing.
Computerspcinvasion.com

Microsoft plans to compete with DLSS, FSR, and other resolution upscaling tech

The next several years of hardware advancements for PC gaming components sound particularly exciting, but the same is now true for software as well. There have been a lot of impressive tech demos shown off recently, though some gamers may be wondering how such impressive image fidelity can come with a smooth gaming experience. Well, advanced resolution upscalers are largely the answer to that.
Computersimore.com

Could this be what the all-new 32-inch iMac Pro looks like?

A new concept imagines what a redesigned iMac Pro could look like. The new machine would look stunning and boast a speedy M1X chip inside. Apple recently refreshed the iMac with a fancy new M1 processor and a design that's certainly divided opinion. But while the large 27-inch display is cool and that Apple silicon is fast, there's still room for ... more. There's still room for an iMac Pro, and this concept imagines what that could look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy