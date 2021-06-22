The graphics card shortage looks like it could end as crypto prices nosedive
The new graphics cards are nothing short of impressive, but that means little when they are near impossible to find at reasonable prices. The basic rules of supply and demand have led to the situation we’re in today where scalpers can charge triple the cost of MSRP and AIBs can slap pretty much whatever price they want on “premium” graphics cards and consumers will buy them up without hesitation. The graphics card shortage may be at the beginning of its end though, because cryptocurrency prices like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more are falling fast.www.pcinvasion.com