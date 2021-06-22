The graphics card shortage looks like it could end as crypto prices nosedive

Workstation put to the test: Lenovo Thinkstation with professional graphics cards and SSD RAID. Anyone who purchases a workstation will find well thought-out, pre-tested systems with the option of comprehensive services at moderate entry-level prices. If you use the fastest processor, maximum memory expansion, one or even more professional graphics accelerators and a multi-terabyte network of fast NVMe SSDs, a workstation quickly costs as much as a mid-range car. But the most expensive components are rarely necessary. We use the example of Lenovo’s Thinkstation P620 to check which effects have how much impact on the performance of various application areas. They are available from around 2300 euros, but without a graphics card and mass storage device.