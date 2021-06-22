Wonder if he predicted that pitch

Right now it's crazy, but as soon as the idiotic deals like $2M of endorsements for Master P's kid fizzle out, things will settle down. I suspect, in the end, most athletes will be best off signing a blanket deal with the school or some school appointed firm collectively representing a team, for small residuals. There will be a few star players who might be able to attract more lucrative deals outside of that, but even those will be hit or miss. The major advantage will be to the kids that cannot jump to a pro league due to age. But for most athletes, 3 or 5 years from now, it probably won't mean more than a few extra hundred dollars of spending money per month in their pocket.