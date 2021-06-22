It's a tale of tragedy and triumph.

The Handmaid’s Tale ended its season 4 last week. A season that was not so at the height of its predecessors. It could be said that after the premiere of installment number 3, the quality and the common thread of the series lost a bit of sense. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood, began as a very original and cruel proposal that surprised viewers who did not know the book and that led them to learn more about the history of the Canadian writer.