Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

It's a tale of tragedy and triumph.

By Space Chief Joined:
sportswar.com
 18 days ago

The Leiters camera is getting pretty old, even if she is easy on the eyes ** -- Hoo TV 06/21/2021 8:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Leiters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
FacebookPine And Lakes News

Grim's Tales: Perspective is a strange blessing

There have been plenty of times in my life where I have been ambushed by serious challenges ranging from car collisions, illness in the family and unexpected major expenses. Maybe that's why when little setbacks recently have just piled up, instead of feeling incredibly stressed and anxious, I just mentally filed them away into a list of priorities and continued on.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Maggie’s tale is one of hope and love

"Her bones are broken but not her spirit,” founder of the Telluride Humane Society Ellen Williamson whispered as she carefully shuttled a 12- week old puppy that had met severe physical trauma in weeks prior, from the Ute Reservation animal rescue center to The Animal Hospital of Telluride. That same...
MusicantiMUSIC

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy

Tragedy are best known for their metal covers of The Bee Gees but for their latest single they decided to look back at when they did a hard rocking makeover of a classic hit from another iconic music star. The band have reshared their take on Neil Diamond's hit "Sweet...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Handmaid’s Tale 5: is it possible for Fred to return?

The Handmaid’s Tale ended its season 4 last week. A season that was not so at the height of its predecessors. It could be said that after the premiere of installment number 3, the quality and the common thread of the series lost a bit of sense. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood, began as a very original and cruel proposal that surprised viewers who did not know the book and that led them to learn more about the history of the Canadian writer.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
AnimalsBoston Herald

Documentary captures tale of world’s ‘Loneliest Whale’

As a veteran documentarian Joshua Zeman couldn’t have predicted how difficult it would be to make Friday’s “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52.”. Decades ago, a whale’s songs were heard on 52 hertz, a higher frequency, one that no other whales used. That meant at least since 1989, when first discovered, 52 has roamed the vast ocean without ever connecting with his kind.
MoviesZimbio

Which 'Handmaid's Tale' Character Are You?

Don't worry, you can't get Aunt Lydia. If you were a musical instrument, which would you be?. When working on a group project, which concerns you more?. Choose a historical destination for your journey in a time machine:. Olympic Games in Ancient Greece. Signing of the Declaration of Independence. Building...
MusicPublic Radio International PRI

One musician’s ‘tale of America’

A day after the US’s Independence Day, we want to cast back to our conversation with J.S. Ondara — he now goes just by Ondara — about his first album. It's full of songs about how he decided to emigrate to the United States from Kenya.The album is called "Tales of America."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

'AGT' singer Jayy triumphs after triple-murder family tragedy: 'I felt like I was listening to your parents. They are here.'

This week’s America’s Got Talent auditioners included the usual wacky assortment of dog acts, danger acts, magic acts, and comedians, along with a former “Isolation Wrestling” champion who basically just talked Hulk Hogan-style smack to the judges until he got the dreaded red X. But it was a more serious contender, pop singer Jayy, who truly embodied the AGT American dream — a dream crushed, deferred, and then finally realized in her late parents’ honor.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Monday, July 12: Eric’s Rage, Hope’s Plea, Saving Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Monday, July 12 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) rages over Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) affair. Also, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are at the police station. Can they convince Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) that Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) is innocent?
Family Relationshipsthebrag.com

Evanescence’s Amy Lee delves into death of two siblings

Evanescence front woman Amy Lee has opened up on the death of two of her siblings in a new interview. As reported by Blabbermouth, Lee’s sister Bonnie passed away in 1987 from an illness (not mentioned). Lee’s brother Robby passed away in 2018 from severe epilepsy. During the podcast interview...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Royal Marine reveals hack to save yourself from drowning at sea

A royal marine and TikTok user called Robin has revealed an innovative hack to save yourself from drowning in deep water. The only thing you need: a pair of trousers, that will be used to create a make-shift “floatation device”. In a video, Robin – who goes by @Dutchintheusa on social media – shows how you can tie your trousers in a certain way to form a ring around your neck.The TikTok user, who has 3.5 million followers, begins by jumping in a pool and taking his trousers off. Next, he ties the ends of his trousers together and...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Pretty in Pink

What is this member of the hose(H)er species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 07/09/2021 3:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Bonnie Tells Kayla Her Secret, Justin Says No To Marriage Proposal

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) tells Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) about her secret. She is going to surprise Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) by proposing to him. However, when the big day arrives and Bonnie pops the question, she is heartbroken to be told no. However, there might be a good reason why Justin won’t marry Bonnie right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy